Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $966,000 Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.