Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.05 Million Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Sylvamo worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sylvamo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 1.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $57.29.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

