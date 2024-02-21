Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $183.38 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.55.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

