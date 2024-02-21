Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153,164 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Sabre worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $2,971,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sabre by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 656,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,617,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Sabre Trading Down 6.4 %

SABR stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

