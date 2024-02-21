Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,663 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $644,715,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,171 shares of company stock worth $20,972,787 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

