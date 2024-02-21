City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.70

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $4.34. City Developments shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 13,514 shares traded.
City Developments Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
