Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.02. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 259,801 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
