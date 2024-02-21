Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 142.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Casey’s General Stores worth $65,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after buying an additional 421,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $288.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

