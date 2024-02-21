Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,331 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 65.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 52,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 27.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,946 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 509,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Virgin Galactic

(Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.