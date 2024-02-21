Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

