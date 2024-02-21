BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $604.44

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 604.44 ($7.61) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.55). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 602 ($7.58), with a volume of 129,479 shares traded.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 604.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 574.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,308.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.45 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,608.70%.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.