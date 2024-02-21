Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.97

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $18.77. Beach Energy shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Beach Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Beach Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.2295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

