Aviva PLC Has $532.94 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $532,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.93.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $694.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

