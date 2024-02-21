abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $527.00

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 527 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 523.27 ($6.59), with a volume of 913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.60).
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 479.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.00 and a beta of 0.78.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.
