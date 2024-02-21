AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.17. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
AAC Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.26.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.
Featured Stories
