35,612 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

