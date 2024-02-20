Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Position Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,271 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZNTL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
