Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Position Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,271 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZNTL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

