Zacks Research Weighs in on Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $450.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.28 and a 200-day moving average of $455.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,754,000 after purchasing an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,846,289,000 after purchasing an additional 142,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

