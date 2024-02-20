Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.57 million, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg acquired 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $343,212.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,342,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,841,538.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 223,399 shares of company stock worth $1,413,939 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,193,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

