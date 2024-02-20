Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

