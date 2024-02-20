William Blair Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $117.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,707,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,537,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

