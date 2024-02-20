William Blair Comments on Genmab A/S’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of GMAB opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

