William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $189.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $191.92.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

