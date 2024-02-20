Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $785.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

