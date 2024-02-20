Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Shares of WLKP stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $785.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.
