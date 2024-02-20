Wedbush Weighs in on Crocs, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Shares of CROX opened at $118.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

