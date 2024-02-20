Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,451 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

