The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Manitowoc in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTW. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Manitowoc Price Performance

MTW stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $464.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

