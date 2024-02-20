Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Tempur Sealy International worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.2 %

TPX opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

