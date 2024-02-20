SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,650 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $386.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $389.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

