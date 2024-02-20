Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

