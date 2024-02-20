Roth Capital Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $189.09 on Monday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $191.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 32.5% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.