Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MODG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

MODG stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

