Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $117.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Generac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,286,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

