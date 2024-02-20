Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Wag! Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Wag! Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $2.22 on Monday. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $87.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

In other Wag! Group news, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $106,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Wag! Group news, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $105,479.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,438.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $106,086.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,326 shares of company stock worth $480,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

