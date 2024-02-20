Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Rollins worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after buying an additional 569,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile



Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

