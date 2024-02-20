Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Range Resources worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

