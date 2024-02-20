ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,921 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in ResMed by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed stock opened at $180.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

