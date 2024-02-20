Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,227 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. State Street Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 522,571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 121,682.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the period.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

