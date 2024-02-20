Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $507,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.54.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $311.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.93. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $341.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.