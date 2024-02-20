Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,256 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Cadence Bank worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CADE opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.