Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 80,327 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,327 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Editas Medicine worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

