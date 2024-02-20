Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 30,981 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,981 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 533.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

