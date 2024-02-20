Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 30,981 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,981 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 533.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.
Veracyte Price Performance
VCYT stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veracyte
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veracyte
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- XPeng stock just got a target boost, analysts say it could double
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Pegasystems flies on AI decision and workflow automation platform
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- JFrog leaps on EPS beat and raised guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.