Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,674,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $14,450,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIRM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

