Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

PSA stock opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

