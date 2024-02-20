Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,847,000 after purchasing an additional 304,798 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $571,927.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,864 shares of company stock worth $2,525,057 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERE opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.54. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

