Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

