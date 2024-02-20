Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,964 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

