Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,598.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,370.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,108.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.