Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

