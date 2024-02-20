Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after buying an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after buying an additional 102,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

